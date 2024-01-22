Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

2024-01-22 | 12:13
Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
Houthi military spokesman: The Houthi naval forces carried out a military operation targeting a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

The Houthi military spokesperson declared on Monday that their naval forces executed a military operation targeting an American military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden.

