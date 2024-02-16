Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths

2024-02-16 | 06:18
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths

A shooting at a bus stop in Kiryat Malakhi, located east of Ashdod, has resulted in the loss of three lives, reported Al Jazeera, citing Magen David Adom (Israeli Ambulance).

The victims were caught in the crossfire as gunfire erupted at the busy transportation hub.

The Israeli ambulance service swiftly responded to the scene of the shooting, where they discovered the casualties. Despite their efforts, three individuals succumbed to their injuries before they could be transported to medical facilities for treatment.

