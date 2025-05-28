Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against striking Iran, saying it would not be "appropriate" amid talks on a nuclear deal with Tehran."Well, I'd like to be honest, yes I did," Trump told reporters when asked if he had told Netanyahu in a call last week not to take military action. "I said I don't think it's appropriate right now."Trump added that "we're having some very good talks with Iran."AFP