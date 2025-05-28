Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji reiterated that "the Lebanese state does not negotiate over its sovereignty," describing Hezbollah as "an armed group operating outside the law" and lacking legitimacy.In an interview with the "Alquds Alarabi" newspaper, Rajji urged the group to “hand over your weapons and form a normal political party with your allies, based on whatever ideology you choose.”Responding to recent remarks by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Rajji said: “He can say whatever he wants," but the Lebanese people no longer support the so-called "army, people, and resistance" formula. That era is "over.”Rajji claimed the criticism he’s faced stems from resistance by some factions to the idea of placing all weapons under the state’s sole authority.He also noted a thaw in relations with Arab and Gulf states, saying “the ice has been broken” and expressing hope that ties are now “in their best state.”Rajji welcomed comments by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirming Lebanon’s sovereignty and calling for refugee camps to be placed under Lebanese security control.Regarding U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, Rajji said there is no fixed date for her visit to Lebanon yet, though it is likely to take place within two weeks.He denied any American frustration with Lebanon’s pace of decision-making and pledged to complete diplomatic appointments within weeks, adding that there are no remaining obstacles.