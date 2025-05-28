Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

Lebanon News
28-05-2025 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji reiterated that "the Lebanese state does not negotiate over its sovereignty," describing Hezbollah as "an armed group operating outside the law" and lacking legitimacy.

In an interview with the "Alquds Alarabi" newspaper, Rajji urged the group to “hand over your weapons and form a normal political party with your allies, based on whatever ideology you choose.”

Responding to recent remarks by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Rajji said: “He can say whatever he wants," but the Lebanese people no longer support the so-called "army, people, and resistance" formula. That era is "over.”

Rajji claimed the criticism he’s faced stems from resistance by some factions to the idea of placing all weapons under the state’s sole authority.

He also noted a thaw in relations with Arab and Gulf states, saying “the ice has been broken” and expressing hope that ties are now “in their best state.”

Rajji welcomed comments by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirming Lebanon’s sovereignty and calling for refugee camps to be placed under Lebanese security control.

Regarding U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, Rajji said there is no fixed date for her visit to Lebanon yet, though it is likely to take place within two weeks.

He denied any American frustration with Lebanon’s pace of decision-making and pledged to complete diplomatic appointments within weeks, adding that there are no remaining obstacles.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Youssef Rajji

Hezbollah

Morgan Ortagus

Mahmoud Abbas

LBCI Next
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-04

MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-06

Over 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks, Trump adviser says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
World News
07:27

Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting only possible after Ukraine-Russia agreement: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
08:42

Zelensky urges NATO to invite Ukraine to June summit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More