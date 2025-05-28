UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed and U.N. Coordinator Imran Riza chaired a meeting of experts on Lebanon’s Response Plan, held after a delay since February and following the formation of the new government.



The meeting was attended by representatives from U.N. agencies and donor countries. A detailed presentation of the plan was given, covering intervention priorities, funding, challenges, and the roadmap for the return of Syrian refugees with international support.



Donor countries reaffirmed their support for Lebanon and for the safe return of refugees.



Minister Sayed emphasized the government's commitment to implementing the return plan and the importance of supporting the “Aman” social safety net program.



Riza stressed the continued need for aid, with a focus on strengthening development.