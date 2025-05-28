Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

News Bulletin Reports
28-05-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic &#39;tightrope&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Between near-daily bombings and incursions, the Israeli army’s threats to expand its presence deeper into Lebanon, and the relative calm in Syria’s interior, it appears Israel, through its security agencies and political consultations, is trying to ensure calm on the Syrian front. 

Israel considers itself closer to peace with Syria, despite some officials’ concerns that certain steps could jeopardize the army’s achievements and freedom of operation there.

This warning came after the disclosure of direct talks between Syrian and Israeli security and military officials. Some say the talks took place at the border, while others claim they occurred inside Israel. 

A report further revealed that efforts are focused on accelerating an understanding between the two sides.

At the same time the talks were revealed, a military report discussed the Israeli army’s deployment in Syria, noting it controls nine military sites from the summit of Mount Hermon through the Hama region to the border triangle with Jordan.

However, the report also pointed to the continued presence of weapons caches, specifically in villages known to be affiliated with ISIS. This issue was discussed by Israelis with Syrian figures due to concerns about the impact on the army’s safety and border security.

The report also warned about the situation regarding Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah’s "calm state," noting that if the group decides to retaliate against Tel Aviv, it will not be limited to the five hills it occupies inside Lebanon but will extend into Israel proper. 

The report said this requires decisive action on this front as well.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syria

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Jordan

LBCI Next
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-27

Syria and Israel in direct talks focused on security: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More