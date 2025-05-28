Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Between near-daily bombings and incursions, the Israeli army’s threats to expand its presence deeper into Lebanon, and the relative calm in Syria’s interior, it appears Israel, through its security agencies and political consultations, is trying to ensure calm on the Syrian front.



Israel considers itself closer to peace with Syria, despite some officials’ concerns that certain steps could jeopardize the army’s achievements and freedom of operation there.



This warning came after the disclosure of direct talks between Syrian and Israeli security and military officials. Some say the talks took place at the border, while others claim they occurred inside Israel.



A report further revealed that efforts are focused on accelerating an understanding between the two sides.



At the same time the talks were revealed, a military report discussed the Israeli army’s deployment in Syria, noting it controls nine military sites from the summit of Mount Hermon through the Hama region to the border triangle with Jordan.



However, the report also pointed to the continued presence of weapons caches, specifically in villages known to be affiliated with ISIS. This issue was discussed by Israelis with Syrian figures due to concerns about the impact on the army’s safety and border security.



The report also warned about the situation regarding Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah’s "calm state," noting that if the group decides to retaliate against Tel Aviv, it will not be limited to the five hills it occupies inside Lebanon but will extend into Israel proper.



The report said this requires decisive action on this front as well.