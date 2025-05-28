UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon

The diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, confirmed that "there is a lack of clarity at this stage and significant changes are underway."



During a session at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai he said, "There is a major shift happening in the political landscape in Syria and Lebanon."



He noted that forces are seeking to help Lebanon and Syria out of their crises, while others are working in the opposite direction.



Gargash described the UAE as "the main outlet for Lebanon and Syria... They are among the best communities in the country."