Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman

Austrian Airlines announced on Sunday that it has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman immediately due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.



The suspension of flights will continue until April 15th.



The airline had already announced the suspension of all flights to Tehran until April 18th.



In a statement, it said, ''All long-haul flights passing through the Middle East will also be rerouted accordingly due to the closure of airspace in several areas.''



Reuters