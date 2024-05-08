Qatar strongly condemns Israeli incursion into Rafah, calls for international intervention

2024-05-08 | 02:55



The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday, that it strongly condemns Israel's incursion into Rafah and calls for international intervention to prevent the full-scale invasion of the city.

The statement mentioned, "The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the bombing by Israeli occupation forces targeting the Rafah municipality, its invasion of the border crossing, and the threat to displace citizens from shelters and residential centers. 

"It calls for urgent international action to prevent the invasion of the city, the commission of genocide, and to provide full protection for civilians under international law and international humanitarian law," it added.

Reuters

US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses
LBCI Previous

