Khamenei says Israel is 'on the path to demise'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Monday that Israel is "on the path to demise" while congratulating Hamas on carrying out a deadly attack on the Jewish state on October 7, considering it "timely."



In a speech commemorating the 35th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei stated that the October 7 attack "dealt a severe blow to the Zionist entity... and set it on a path that will end in its demise."



He added, "Of course, I cannot say that the planners knew the precise impact of their actions. But the reality is that this is what they achieved."



Speaking to thousands gathered at Khomeini's mausoleum near Tehran, Khamenei said, "The Zionist entity is gradually disintegrating before the eyes of the world's people, and sooner or later, America will have to withdraw its support for it."



AFP