Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow

Middle East News
2024-06-11 | 05:33
High views
Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow
Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Tuesday that the Iranian Ambassador to Russia said Tehran has not suspended the new cooperation agreement with Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian news agency reported, citing a Russian Foreign Ministry official, that the agreement between Moscow and Tehran on comprehensive cooperation had been temporarily suspended due to "problems with the Iranian partners."

