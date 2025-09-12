Trump says will deploy National Guard to Memphis

12-09-2025 | 09:13
Trump says will deploy National Guard to Memphis
Trump says will deploy National Guard to Memphis

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would deploy National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, in the latest stage of his federal crime crackdown that critics say is authoritarian.

"We're going to Memphis. Memphis is deeply troubled. The mayor is happy... We're going to fix that just like we did Washington," Trump told Fox News.


AFP
 

