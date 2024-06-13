Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

The Iraqi Foreign Minister warned of the "danger" of the conflict expanding in southern Lebanon, during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart, who reiterated Tehran's rejection of a regional war.



In Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated, "The expansion of the war is dangerous not only for Lebanon but also for the entire region," stressing that "an attack on southern Lebanon" would "affect the whole region."



For his part, Iran's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that Israel "might seek to make other mistakes and even expand its aggression," due "to its failure in Gaza."



The Iraqi minister also called for a "permanent ceasefire in Gaza," emphasizing that "the security situation in the region is dangerous and the region is engulfed in the conflict."



On the other hand, his Iranian counterpart focused on the "need to end the war crimes and genocide being committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza as quickly as possible and without any preconditions."



He affirmed that the Iranian attack on Israel on April 13 proved that "the Islamic Republic will use all its capabilities to achieve stability, peace, and security in the region and that it will not allow anyone, especially the aggressive Zionist entity, to undermine the region's stability and security."