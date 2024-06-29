Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote

Iran's sole reformist candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili are set to go to runoffs after securing the highest number of votes in Iran's presidential election, the interior ministry said.



"None of the candidates could garner the absolute majority of the votes; therefore, the first and second contenders who got the most votes will be referred to the Guardian Council" for the second round scheduled for July 5, said Mohsen Eslami, an interior ministry spokesman.



AFP