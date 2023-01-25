Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency

Middle East
2023-01-25 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency

Hundreds of protesters rallied Wednesday near the Central Bank in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, angered by the recent devaluation of the Iraqi dinar and demanding the government take action to stabilize the currency.

The protesters — mainly young people — rallied amid a heavy security presence, with many carrying the Iraqi flag and banners with slogans. One slogan read: “The politicians are the ones covering up the financial corruption for the banks.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday accepted the resignation of the governor of the country’s Central Bank, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, following a weekslong plunge of the Iraqi dinar. Mukheef, who had been in the post since 2020, was replaced by Muhsen al-Allaq as acting governor.

The dinar hit new lows last Friday, reaching about 1,670 to the dollar. The currency has lost nearly 7 percent of its value since mid-November. The official rate stands at 1,470 dinars for $1.

On Wednesday, the street exchange rate was about 1,610 to the dollar.

Some politicians in Iraq have blamed the drop on recent measures by the US Treasury.

The US has significant control over Iraq’s supply of dollars as Iraq’s foreign reserves are held at the US Federal Reserve. Late last year, the Federal Reserve began imposing stricter measures on transactions, which have slowed the flow of dollars into Iraq, including blacklisting a number of banks from the dollar market over suspected money laundering.

In Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, dozens protested in front of the Central Bank, denouncing the slide of the Lebanese pound, which began in 2019. The value of the pound hit a new low last Thursday, trading at 50,000 to the dollar, as the country’s deeply divided Parliament failed to elect a president for the eleventh time.

Until 2019, the Lebanese currency was fixed to the dollar at a rate of 1,500 pounds to the dollar. This remains the official rate, but in practice, nearly all transactions are conducted at the black market rate.

Meanwhile, five European countries are probing Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor, Riad Salameh — who remains in his post — on allegations of laundering public money in Europe. Switzerland first opened a probe two years ago, followed by France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein.

AP

Middle East

Middle East

Iraq

Baghdad

Hundreds

Civilians

Protest

Currency

Devaluation

Government

Finance

Inflation

US

Treasury

LBCI Next
Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast
Gulf investors bid for India's Adani Enterprises' $2.5 bln FPO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US Treasury sanctions financial expert Hassan Moukalled

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Iraqi PM replaces Central Bank governor over currency drop

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port

LBCI
Middle East
09:47

Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?

LBCI
Middle East
09:12

Palestinian workers strike as UN agency squeeze hits salaries

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app