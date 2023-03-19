Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests

Middle East
2023-03-19 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests

A group of Israelis describing themselves as reservists in elite military and intelligence units said they would not turn up for some duties from Sunday, escalating protests at the hard-right government's planned judicial overhaul.

Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, which wields a Knesset majority, say they want bills that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court to be written into law by April 2.

The plan has stirred concern for Israel's democratic health at home and abroad. As ratification nears, demonstrations have spiraled, the shekel has slipped and fears have been voiced by national security veterans who usually shy from public exposure.

In a letter circulated to the Israeli media, 450 protesters describing themselves as volunteer reservists from military special forces and another 200 as volunteer reservist offensive cyber operators, including from the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence agencies, said they were now refusing call-ups.

Reuters could not verify the signatories' identities and the secrecy around the units they said they belong to also made it difficult to assess the protest's potential impact.

"We have no contract with a dictator. We would be happy to volunteer when the democracy is safeguarded," the letter said.

The military declined comment. Representatives for Mossad and Shin Bet did not immediately respond to queries by Reuters.

Netanyahu calls the judicial overhaul a restoration of balance between the branches of government. Critics see a gambit by the prime minister - who is under trial on corruption charges that he denies - to subordinate the courts to the executive.

On Sunday, a Knesset review committee was due to discuss, before final voting sessions in the plenum, a bill that would give the coalition more control over appointments to the bench.

Reuters 
 

Middle East

Elite

Israeli

Reservists

Judicial

Protests

LBCI Next
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

Israeli protests target Netanyahu, visiting Pentagon chief at airport

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Netanyahu under pressure from US, Israeli protests grow

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Israeli police fire stun grenades on 'day of disruption' protest of judicial overhaul

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Middle East
10:28

Israeli and Palestinian officials meet in pre-Ramadan push for calm

LBCI
Middle East
08:16

Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-12

Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming

LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East
10:18

Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests

LBCI
Middle East
08:16

Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app