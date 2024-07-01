World Bank approves $700 million grant to Jordan

2024-07-01 | 11:33
World Bank approves $700 million grant to Jordan
World Bank approves $700 million grant to Jordan

The World Bank announced today, Monday, that it has approved a $700 million grant to Jordan to support the education, health, and social care sectors.

Reuters
 

