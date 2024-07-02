Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government

2024-07-02 | 10:58
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government
Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government

Egyptian state television, citing the local Extra News TV channel, reported on Tuesday that the new cabinet reshuffle is expected to include changes to the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, Electricity, and Supply.

It added that Ahmed Koujak will take over the Finance ministry.

Reuters

Middle East News

Egypt

Government

Ministries

