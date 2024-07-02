Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent a "conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, during a telephone call between the two leaders.



Macron "reiterated his serious concern over a deepening of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel... and underscored the absolute need to prevent a conflagration that would harm the interests of Lebanon as well as Israel," the French presidency said in a statement.



AFP