Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

Middle East News
2024-07-02 | 15:59
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent a "conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, during a telephone call between the two leaders.

Macron "reiterated his serious concern over a deepening of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel... and underscored the absolute need to prevent a conflagration that would harm the interests of Lebanon as well as Israel," the French presidency said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Israel

Lebanon

Conflict

