Israel backs huge land seizure in occupied West Bank

Middle East News
2024-07-03 | 10:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel backs huge land seizure in occupied West Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel backs huge land seizure in occupied West Bank

Israel has approved a huge 12.7 square kilometre (4.9 square mile) land seizure in the occupied West Bank that a watchdog group said Wednesday was the biggest in three decades.

The Israeli agency handling land affairs for the occupied territories declared the land in the Jordan Valley "state property" in June, according to a declaration obtained by AFP on Wednesday after being revealed by the Peace Now group.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

West Bank

Land

Seizure

LBCI Next
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:08

Israeli police clash with West Bank settlers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01

Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-28

Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27

One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

'We will keep treating Israeli hostages the same way Israel treats our prisoners:' Al Quds Brigades spokesperson says

LBCI
World News
08:15

France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01

Latest toll: Gaza Health Ministry updates 37,953 martyrs and 87,266 injuries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-12

Kuwaiti Deputy PM: Fire in building housing workers kills 41

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More