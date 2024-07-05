News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff
Middle East News
2024-07-05 | 00:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff
Polls opened Friday for Iran's runoff election, pitting reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili in the race to succeed president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a May helicopter crash, the interior ministry said.
The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say in all state matters, cast his ballot when the polls opened at 08:00 am (0430 GMT), state TV showed.
AFP
Middle East News
Polls
Iran
Election
Masoud Pezeshkian
Saeed Jalili
Ebrahim Raisi
Next
Israeli raid results in five deaths in West Bank
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-28
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
Middle East News
2024-06-28
Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election
0
Middle East News
00:17
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
Middle East News
00:17
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
0
World News
2024-07-04
Polls open in UK general elections
World News
2024-07-04
Polls open in UK general elections
0
Middle East News
2024-07-03
Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’
Middle East News
2024-07-03
Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Israeli raid results in five deaths in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Israeli raid results in five deaths in West Bank
0
Middle East News
00:17
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
Middle East News
00:17
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation
0
Sports News
07:23
Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday
Sports News
07:23
Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria
Middle East News
2024-06-03
16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports
0
Lebanon News
10:09
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
Lebanon News
10:09
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
0
World News
04:31
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels
World News
04:31
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:48
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
13:48
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
12:30
Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!
Sports News
12:30
Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!
3
Lebanon News
10:09
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
Lebanon News
10:09
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
4
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
02:56
Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal
Lebanon News
07:23
Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal
6
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46
Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46
Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More