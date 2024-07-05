Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff

Polls opened Friday for Iran's runoff election, pitting reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili in the race to succeed president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a May helicopter crash, the interior ministry said.



The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say in all state matters, cast his ballot when the polls opened at 08:00 am (0430 GMT), state TV showed.



AFP