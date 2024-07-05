Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff

Middle East News
2024-07-05 | 00:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Polls open in Iran presidential election runoff

Polls opened Friday for Iran's runoff election, pitting reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili in the race to succeed president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a May helicopter crash, the interior ministry said.

The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say in all state matters, cast his ballot when the polls opened at 08:00 am (0430 GMT), state TV showed.

AFP

Middle East News

Polls

Iran

Election

Masoud Pezeshkian

Saeed Jalili

Ebrahim Raisi

LBCI Next
Israeli raid results in five deaths in West Bank
Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-28

Polls open in Iran for snap presidential election

LBCI
Middle East News
00:17

Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy

LBCI
World News
2024-07-04

Polls open in UK general elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-03

Iran’s Khamenei states turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Israeli raid results in five deaths in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
00:17

Iranians to vote in run-off presidential election amid widespread apathy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
Sports News
07:23

Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

16 killed from Iran-aligned groups due to Israeli airstrike on northern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Iranian Minister: No future US government can prevent Iran's oil exports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
World News
04:31

Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs visits UNIFIL amidst Israeli attacks and mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More