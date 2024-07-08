Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq

2024-07-08 | 15:52
Houthis claim to target Israel&#39;s Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
0min
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq

Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday that it carried out a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting the Israeli coastal city of Eilat "with several drones."

In a statement, they said, "The operation successfully achieved its objectives."

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Islamic Resistance

Iraq

Eilat

Drones

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
