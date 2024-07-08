News
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Middle East News
2024-07-08 | 15:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday that it carried out a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeting the Israeli coastal city of Eilat "with several drones."
In a statement, they said, "The operation successfully achieved its objectives."
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi
Islamic Resistance
Iraq
Eilat
Drones
