News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Satellite photos show Iran expanding missile production, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-07-09 | 02:51
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Satellite photos show Iran expanding missile production, sources tell Reuters
Recent satellite imagery shows major expansions at two key Iranian ballistic missile facilities that two American researchers assessed are for boosting missile production, a conclusion confirmed by three senior Iranian officials.
The enlargement of the sites follows an October 2022 deal in which Iran agreed to provide missiles to Russia, which has been seeking them for its war against Ukraine.
Images taken by commercial satellite firm Planet Labs of the Modarres military base in March and the Khojir missile production complex in April show more than 30 new buildings at the two sites, both of which are located near Tehran.
The images, reviewed by Reuters, show many of the structures are surrounded by large dirt berms. Such earthworks are associated with missile production and are designed to stop a blast in one building from detonating highly combustible materials in nearby structures, said Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.
The expansions began at Khojir in August last year, and at Modarres in October, Lewis said, based on images of the sites.
Three Iranian officials, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed that Modarres and Khojir are being expanded to boost production of conventional ballistic missiles.
"Why shouldn't we?" said one official.
A second Iranian official said some of the new buildings would also allow a doubling of drone manufacturing.
Drones and missile components would be sold to Russia, drones would be provided to the Houthis, and missiles to Hezbollah, the source added.
Reuters was unable independently to confirm the Iranian officials' comments.
Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the expansion of the complexes.
Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said a boost in Iran's weapons manufacturing would not have any impact in Yemen because the Houthis develop and manufacture aircraft independent of Iran.
Lewis analyzed the Planet Labs imagery with Decker Eveleth, an associate research analyst at CNA, a Washington think tank, as part of a Middlebury project that monitors Iranian missile infrastructure.
"We know that Russia is on the hunt for low-cost missile capabilities, and it has gone to Iran and North Korea," said Lewis.
Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the transfer of North Korean missiles to Russia. The Russian embassy in Washington and North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.
The two US researchers said in separate interviews that it was not clear from the photos what kinds of missiles would be produced at the new facilities, which still appeared to be under construction.
The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the reseachers' analysis.
A US National Security Council spokesperson declined to confirm their assessment, adding that the United States has implemented various measures, including sanctions, intended to constrain Iranian missile and drone production and exports.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Satellite
Image
Tehran
Missile
Drone
Weapons
Next
UKMTO: Ship reported explosion near it east of Nishtun, Yemen
Israel launches airstrike near Baniyas city, Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine
0
Middle East News
2024-04-16
No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says
Middle East News
2024-04-16
No reports of drones, missiles launched from Iraq during Iran's attack on Israel, PM says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:57
Maersk vessel reports being targeted by flying object in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
07:57
Maersk vessel reports being targeted by flying object in Gulf of Aden
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
8
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More