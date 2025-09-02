Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
02-09-2025 | 02:36
High views
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 4,000, while diesel rose by LBP 3,000. The price of gas dropped by LBP 26,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: 1,450,000 LBP
Gasoline 98 octane: 1,490,000 LBP 
Diesel: 1,323,000 LBP 
Gas canister: 1,007,000 LBP 

