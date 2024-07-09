Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts

Middle East News
2024-07-09 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts

The Iranian Navy frigate Sahand entirely sank in shallow waters on Tuesday in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Nournews agency said, after it was briefly repositioned following its initial capsizing on Sunday.

"The Sahand warship, which was rebalanced on the water with great difficulty on Monday, has now sunk after the rope holding the ship broke," said Nournews, a news agency affiliated to the Supreme National Security Council.

On Sunday, state media said the ship had capsized during repairs at a wharf due to water ingress and that efforts were being made to rebalance it.


Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Warship

Sahand

Balancing

Efforts

LBCI Next
Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry
UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Iranian warship capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-19

Race against time: Rescue efforts ongoing after Iranian president's helicopter accident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15

Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Maersk vessel reports being targeted by flying object in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:46

UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
World News
00:05

Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More