Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 14:09
High views
Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories
Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories

Al Jazeera's Ramallah bureau chief said Monday that the Qatari news channel could resume its work in the Palestinian territories after President Mahmoud Abbas lifted a ban in place since January.

"Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to lift the ban on the Al Jazeera network and allow its crews to resume work in the Palestinian territories starting tomorrow morning", Waleed Omari said in a statement to Jerusalem's Foreign Press Agency. An official Palestinian source confirmed the lifting of the ban.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Al Jazeera

Bureau

Channel

Palestinian

Territories

Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
