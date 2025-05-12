News
Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-05-2025 | 14:09
Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories
Al Jazeera's Ramallah bureau chief said Monday that the Qatari news channel could resume its work in the Palestinian territories after President Mahmoud Abbas lifted a ban in place since January.
"Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to lift the ban on the Al Jazeera network and allow its crews to resume work in the Palestinian territories starting tomorrow morning", Waleed Omari said in a statement to Jerusalem's Foreign Press Agency. An official Palestinian source confirmed the lifting of the ban.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Al Jazeera
Bureau
Channel
Palestinian
Territories
