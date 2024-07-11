Algerian president Tebboune to run for second presidential term

Middle East News
2024-07-11 | 11:16
High views
0min
Algerian president Tebboune to run for second presidential term

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday he will run for second presidential term in election expected on Sept. 7.

Tebboune who was elected in December 2019 for a five-year term, said that "at the request of many parties, organizations, and youth, I announce my candidacy for a second term, as the constitution allows".

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Algeria

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Presidential

Elections

