Algerian president Tebboune to run for second presidential term
Middle East News
2024-07-11 | 11:16
Algerian president Tebboune to run for second presidential term
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday he will run for second presidential term in election expected on Sept. 7.
Tebboune who was elected in December 2019 for a five-year term, said that "at the request of many parties, organizations, and youth, I announce my candidacy for a second term, as the constitution allows".
Reuters
Middle East News
Algeria
Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Presidential
Elections
