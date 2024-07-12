Ambrey: Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha

Middle East News
2024-07-12
High views
Ambrey: Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen&#39;s Mocha
Ambrey: Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha

British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions about 21 nautical miles (39 km) west of Yemen's Mocha.

One "missile" impacted the water, and another exploded in the air, the vessel reported to Ambrey, adding that both explosions occurred within 0.5 nautical miles of the vessel.

"The vessel was withholding its automatic identification system transmissions at the time. Ambrey is investigating the vessel's affiliations with the Houthi target profile," the Ambrey advisory said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another, and killed at least three seafarers.

Reuters

