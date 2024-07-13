ISIS kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq

Four police officers were killed and at least three injured in clashes between Iraqi government forces and Islamic State militants in Diyala province in eastern Iraq on Saturday, police and medical sources said.



The clashes occurred while police and army forces conducted a search for militants taking shelter in farmland areas in the town of Khan Bani Saad in Diyala province, police sources said.



Two police colonels said the clashes were ongoing and militants are using snipers to prevent police and soldiers from advancing.



One of at least three police injured was in critical condition, police said.





Reuters