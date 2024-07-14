Dubai ruler: UAE appoints new minister of defense, deputy PM

The United Arab Emirates announced a cabinet reshuffle that included the appointment of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as minister of defense and deputy prime minister, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in an X post on Sunday.



The post stated, "After consulting with my brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and continuing the ongoing development of the UAE government, we are announcing a new ministerial formation: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will join the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense."



It continued, "We have great confidence that he will be a significant asset to the government and a key contributor to shaping the future of the UAE."



Reuters