One dead in Tel Aviv explosion: emergency services to AFP

Middle East News
2024-07-19 | 00:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
One dead in Tel Aviv explosion: emergency services to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
One dead in Tel Aviv explosion: emergency services to AFP

An explosion at a building in Tel Aviv early Friday left one person dead and two lightly injured, an Israeli emergency services spokesperson told AFP.

An earlier police report had said seven people were lightly injured, but they were mainly in a state of shock, Zaki Heller of the Magen David Adom services said.

Police spokesman Dean Elsdunne said a body bearing injuries caused by shrapnel was found in the building.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Tel Aviv

Explosion

Attack

Police

LBCI Next
UAE president extends support to Sudan to end crisis
Israeli military: Tel Aviv blast apparently caused by drone
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Explosion in Tel Aviv building, bomb disposal experts on site: Israeli police

LBCI
Middle East News
02:17

Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
World News
2024-06-29

Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

Israeli police: Two injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:34

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Palestinian factions to meet in China in July

LBCI
Middle East News
02:17

Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
Middle East News
01:14

Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
World News
03:01

FIFA delays decision on Palestinian request to suspend Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Breaking: Israeli strike kills Hezbollah Radwan commander in south Lebanon: Sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More