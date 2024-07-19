Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

2024-07-19 | 04:58
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen
Israeli army says Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv was launched from Yemen

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a press conference that the Israeli army believes the Iranian-made drone that struck Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday morning was launched from Yemen.

Hagari added that the army has observed an "increase in indicators" suggesting that Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last week.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Tel Aviv

Yemen

Daniel Hagari

Mohammed Deif

