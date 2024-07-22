UN expert demands probe of Iran 'atrocity crimes', 'genocide' in 1980s

A United Nations expert called Monday for an international investigation into a range of "atrocity crimes" committed in Iran in connection with a purge of dissidents in the 1980s.



"There should be no impunity for such gross human rights violations, regardless of when they were committed," said Javaid Rehman, the UN's independent special rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran, insisting that "the Iranian regime and its leaders should not be allowed to escape the consequences of their crimes against humanity and genocide".



AFP