Israel claims Hezbollah 'crossed all red lines' after Golan rocket fire

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Hezbollah had "crossed all red lines" with a rocket strike blamed on the Lebanese armed group that killed 12 youngsters on the Golan Heights.



"Saturday's 'massacre' constitutes the crossing of all red lines by Hezbollah. This is not an army fighting another army, rather it is [...] deliberately shooting at civilians," the ministry said in a statement.



Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.



AFP