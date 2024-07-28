News
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk
2024-07-28 | 09:43
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk
The UK condemned the rocket attack on the Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and said it was "deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization."
In a statement on X, Foreign Secretary David Lammy also said the UK's new Labour government has been clear that Lebanon's Hezbollah movement "must cease their attacks" on Israel.
AFP
