UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk

2024-07-28 | 09:43
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk
UK 'condemns' Golan attack, concerned about regional 'escalation' risk

The UK condemned the rocket attack on the Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and said it was "deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization."

In a statement on X, Foreign Secretary David Lammy also said the UK's new Labour government has been clear that Lebanon's Hezbollah movement "must cease their attacks" on Israel.

AFP

