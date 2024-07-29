UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 young people in the Golan Heights.



Calling on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint," Guterres sent his "deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives" while adding that "civilians, and children in particular, should not continue to bear the burden of the horrific violence plaguing the region," according to a statement by the office of his spokesperson.



AFP