Israel's Netanyahu, visiting site of Golan rocket fire, vows 'severe' response

Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 08:51
High views
Israel's Netanyahu, visiting site of Golan rocket fire, vows 'severe' response

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Monday visited the site of a deadly attack in the Golan Heights, vowed Israel would deliver a "severe response" to the rocket fire that killed 12 children.

"These children are our children ... The State of Israel will not, and cannot, let this pass. Our response will come and it will be severe," Netanyahu said at the site of the attack, according to a statement issued by his office.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Golan Heights

LBCI Next
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday
Israel PM visits site of deadly Golan Heights rocket strike: AFP
LBCI Previous

