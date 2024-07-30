Druze leaders reject Israeli threats to ‘exploit’ deadly rocket strike for ‘revenge’

Middle East News
2024-07-30 | 05:29
High views
Druze leaders reject Israeli threats to ‘exploit’ deadly rocket strike for ‘revenge’
2min
Druze leaders reject Israeli threats to ‘exploit’ deadly rocket strike for ‘revenge’

Druze leaders in the annexed Golan Heights have distanced themselves from Israeli threats to retaliate against Lebanon’s Hezbollah group for a deadly rocket strike on a Druze Arab town in the territory.

Most of Majdal Shams’s around 11,000 mainly Druze residents still identify as Syrian more than half a century after Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.

On a visit to the town on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would deliver a “severe response” to the strike, which killed 12 children aged between 10 and 16 as they played football in the town on Saturday.

In a statement issued after his visit, Druze lay and religious leaders said the community rejects the “attempt to exploit the name of

Majdal Shams as a political platform at the expense of the blood of our children.”

Noting that the Druze faith “forbids killing and revenge in any form”, the community leaders said, “We reject the shedding of even a single drop of blood under the pretext of avenging our children.”


AFP

France recognizes Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara as key to resolving dispute
Italy's PM urges Israel not to fall into 'trap' of retaliatory response
