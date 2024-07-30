News
Druze leaders reject Israeli threats to 'exploit' deadly rocket strike for 'revenge'
Middle East News
2024-07-30 | 05:29
Druze leaders reject Israeli threats to ‘exploit’ deadly rocket strike for ‘revenge’
Druze leaders in the annexed Golan Heights have distanced themselves from Israeli threats to retaliate against Lebanon’s Hezbollah group for a deadly rocket strike on a Druze Arab town in the territory.
Most of Majdal Shams’s around 11,000 mainly Druze residents still identify as Syrian more than half a century after Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.
On a visit to the town on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would deliver a “severe response” to the strike, which killed 12 children aged between 10 and 16 as they played football in the town on Saturday.
In a statement issued after his visit, Druze lay and religious leaders said the community rejects the “attempt to exploit the name of
Majdal Shams as a political platform at the expense of the blood of our children.”
Noting that the Druze faith “forbids killing and revenge in any form”, the community leaders said, “We reject the shedding of even a single drop of blood under the pretext of avenging our children.”
AFP
0
World News
10:12
Algeria says withdraws ambassador to France over W.Sahara rift
World News
10:12
Algeria says withdraws ambassador to France over W.Sahara rift
0
Middle East News
09:35
Iran's president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
Middle East News
09:35
Iran's president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
0
Middle East News
09:20
Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Middle East News
09:20
Turkey says it killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
0
Middle East News
08:18
Turkey passes law to round up stray dogs, opposition vows appeal
Middle East News
08:18
Turkey passes law to round up stray dogs, opposition vows appeal
0
Lebanon News
04:13
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
Lebanon News
04:13
Bou Habib: Lebanon will respond to Israel’s UN complaint
0
World News
2024-07-09
Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people
World News
2024-07-09
Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people
0
Middle East News
2024-07-22
UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests
Middle East News
2024-07-22
UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests
0
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
3
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
4
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
7
Lebanon News
10:45
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:45
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
