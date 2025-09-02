Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-09-2025 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the United States should immediately revise its decision to revoke the visas of Palestinian officials and bar them from attending the United Nations meeting in New York this month.

Washington said last week it would not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York, where several U.S. allies are set to recognize Palestine as a state.

The move "does not fit the United Nations' raison d'etre," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from China, according to a readout from his office on Tuesday. "The decision needs to be urgently revised. The United Nations General Assembly exists for the issues of the world to be discussed and for solutions to be found."

"The Palestinian delegation not being at the General Assembly would only please Israel," he added. "What is expected from the United States is to say 'stop' to Israel's massacres, cruelty."



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Erdogan

Turkey

US

Decision

Palestinian

Visas

UN

Meeting

LBCI Next
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-29

Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting

LBCI
World News
2025-08-29

US to refuse visas to Palestinian officials at UN summit on state

LBCI
World News
2025-06-30

US to revoke visas for Glastonbury band over anti-Israel chant

LBCI
World News
2025-07-27

Erdogan hails Macron for decision to recognise Palestinian state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14

Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:22

Aid fleet sets sail for Gaza from Barcelona

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-01

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation 'strongly condemns' civilian toll in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More