Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-09-2025 | 07:11
Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the United States should immediately revise its decision to revoke the visas of Palestinian officials and bar them from attending the United Nations meeting in New York this month.
Washington said last week it would not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to New York, where several U.S. allies are set to recognize Palestine as a state.
The move "does not fit the United Nations' raison d'etre," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from China, according to a readout from his office on Tuesday. "The decision needs to be urgently revised. The United Nations General Assembly exists for the issues of the world to be discussed and for solutions to be found."
"The Palestinian delegation not being at the General Assembly would only please Israel," he added. "What is expected from the United States is to say 'stop' to Israel's massacres, cruelty."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Erdogan
Turkey
US
Decision
Palestinian
Visas
UN
Meeting
Next
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Previous
