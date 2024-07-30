Three killed in blasts at former Iraq paramilitary base: AFP

Three people were killed and others wounded in explosions at a base belonging to former paramilitaries in Babylon province south of Baghdad, a security source and a Hashed al-Shaabi official said Tuesday.



"Three members of Hashed were killed and four others are critically wounded," said the official from the alliance of pro-Iranian former paramilitary groups now integrated into the regular army.



He added that the blasts were caused by an "airstrike -- four or five missiles hit the base." The security source confirmed the initial toll of people killed.



AFP