Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday regarding the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) that "Haniyeh's blood will not go in vain."



Iranian state media quoted Kanaani as saying, "The martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen and deepen the close bond between Tehran, Palestine, and the resistance."



