Syria says Hamas chief killing could 'set region ablaze'

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday, blaming Israel and warning that the latest escalation could "set the entire region ablaze."



"Syria condemns this blatant Zionist aggression," the ministry said, describing Haniyeh's killing as a "despicable act" and adding it "considers that the continued disregard of international laws by the Israeli entity... may set the entire region ablaze."



AFP