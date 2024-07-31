Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict

Middle East News
2024-07-31 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned of the "grave consequences of Israel's dangerous escalation in the region," considering that Israel is pursuing "a reckless policy without foresight regarding the severe repercussions that could affect the region as a result of its actions."

The Secretary-General emphasized that assassinations are actions that violate international law, and carrying them out reveals a blatant disregard for international norms and an affront to the rules governing relations between states.

Aboul Gheit pointed out that the international community is required to exert the necessary pressure on Israel to prevent a full-scale regional outbreak that will result from the "reckless policies being pursued by its leadership."

Middle East News

Arab League

Ahmed Aboul Gheit

Israel

Escalation

LBCI Next
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Egypt condemns Israeli escalation policy and warns of severe security consequences on region

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Israeli Defense Minister: Israel does not seek war escalation, but prepared for all scenarios

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

US State Department emphasizes diplomacy, seeks to avoid escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Awaiting retaliation: Israel heightens defense posture following high-profile assassinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

UN chief declares strikes on Beirut and Tehran a 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30

Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Iran convenes German envoy over closure of Islamic centre for alleged Hezbollah support

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health: Number of martyrs rises to four

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-07

Gaza war death toll reaches: 38,153: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Middle East News
23:16

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:48

Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Senior Hezbollah leader survives Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More