Aboul Gheit urges international pressure on Israel to prevent regional conflict

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned of the "grave consequences of Israel's dangerous escalation in the region," considering that Israel is pursuing "a reckless policy without foresight regarding the severe repercussions that could affect the region as a result of its actions."



The Secretary-General emphasized that assassinations are actions that violate international law, and carrying them out reveals a blatant disregard for international norms and an affront to the rules governing relations between states.



Aboul Gheit pointed out that the international community is required to exert the necessary pressure on Israel to prevent a full-scale regional outbreak that will result from the "reckless policies being pursued by its leadership."