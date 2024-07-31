EU calls for 'maximum restraint' after Hamas chief killing

2024-07-31 | 11:25
EU calls for &#39;maximum restraint&#39; after Hamas chief killing
EU calls for 'maximum restraint' after Hamas chief killing

The European Union on Wednesday urged all sides to avoid escalation after Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been killed by an Israeli strike on Iran's capital.

"We call on all parties to exert maximum restraint and avoid any further escalation," EU spokesman Peter Stano said. "No country and no nation stand to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."

AFP
 

