UN chief declares strikes on Beirut and Tehran a 'dangerous escalation'

Middle East News
2024-07-31 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief declares strikes on Beirut and Tehran a &#39;dangerous escalation&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief declares strikes on Beirut and Tehran a 'dangerous escalation'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced strikes on Beirut and Tehran as a "dangerous escalation," after Israel targeted a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas said its political chief was killed in Iran.

"The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Tehran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza" and "the release of all Israeli hostages," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Antonio Guterres

Strikes

Beirut

Tehran

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Hamas

LBCI Next
Iran's highest security body to decide response strategy following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination: Reuters sources
Palestinian president slams 'cowardly assassination' of Hamas chief
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

UN's Lebanon envoy states 'deeply concerned' by Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Bloomberg, quoting a senior Israeli official: No plans to launch more immediate strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency

LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Iran's Khamenei orders 'direct strike' on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, NYT reports

LBCI
World News
14:40

White House says escalation of Middle East conflict not inevitable

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Middle East Airlines confirms flight schedules for July 30-31, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
23:16

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Israeli army confirms assassination of Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah awaits outcome of Fouad Shokor's fate following Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah is ready for war against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More