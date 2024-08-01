Malaysia PM 'angered' over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 02:12
High views
Malaysia PM &#39;angered&#39; over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination
Malaysia PM 'angered' over removal of Facebook post on Haniyeh assassination

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday accused Meta Platforms  of "cowardice" after his Facebook post on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was removed, in his government's latest run-in with the firm over blocked content.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and Anwar had posted a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death, which was later removed.

Haniyeh's assassination in Iran on Wednesday has added fuel to concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has said he has good relations with the Hamas political leadership but no links on a military level.

"Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice," Anwar posted on his Facebook page.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said an explanation had been sought from Meta and it was unclear whether the posts were automatically removed, or taken down following a complaint.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Malaysia

Anwar Ibrahim

Meta

Facebook

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

