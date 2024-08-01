Israel PM says in 'very high level of defensive and offensive' preparation

Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel PM says in &#39;very high level of defensive and offensive&#39; preparation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel PM says in 'very high level of defensive and offensive' preparation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was prepared for any "aggression" against it following threats of retaliation for the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.

"Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive. We will make any act of aggression against us pay a very high price... Those who attack us, we will attack in return," Netanyahu said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

Aggression

Threat

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Hamas

LBCI Next
UN Security Council countries express concern over risk of all-out Middle East war
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29

Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31

Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Israel's Strategic Strikes: Key Hamas Leaders Assassinated

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

Israel advises its citizens abroad to exercise extreme caution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
World News
14:34

US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More