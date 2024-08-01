News
Israel PM says in 'very high level of defensive and offensive' preparation
Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 10:48
Israel PM says in 'very high level of defensive and offensive' preparation
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was prepared for any "aggression" against it following threats of retaliation for the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.
"Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive. We will make any act of aggression against us pay a very high price... Those who attack us, we will attack in return," Netanyahu said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu
Aggression
Threat
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Hamas
