Houthis vow military response to the severe Israeli escalation
Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 14:33
Houthis vow military response to the severe Israeli escalation
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, vowed a military response to what he described as a severe escalation by Israel, following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
In a speech broadcast by the Iran-backed rebels' Al Masirah TV channel, al-Houthi said, 'The stance on these (Israeli) crimes is clear regarding the axis.'
He added, ''A military response is necessary for these crimes, which are serious, brazen, and a significant escalation by Israel.''
Middle East News
Houthis
Military
Response
Israel
Escalation
