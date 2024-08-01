Houthis vow military response to the severe Israeli escalation

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, vowed a military response to what he described as a severe escalation by Israel, following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



In a speech broadcast by the Iran-backed rebels' Al Masirah TV channel, al-Houthi said, 'The stance on these (Israeli) crimes is clear regarding the axis.'



He added, ''A military response is necessary for these crimes, which are serious, brazen, and a significant escalation by Israel.''