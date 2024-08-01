Erdogan declares Friday day of mourning for killing of Haniyeh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Friday will be a national day of mourning for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau Hamas.



Erdogan stated via his social media account on X, 'To show our support for the Palestinian cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, tomorrow (Friday, August 2) has been declared a national day of mourning for the martyrdom of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.'



Reuters