News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 6
Middle East News
2024-08-02 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 6
Italy's ITA Airways is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews," the airline said in a statement on its website.
Flights have been suspended until Aug. 6, it added.
A number of airlines have canceled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.
Reuters
Middle East News
Tel Aviv
Italy
ITA Airways
Flights
Middle East
Airline
Hezbollah
Next
Turkey blocks access to Instagram
Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
0
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Lufthansa halts flights to Tel Aviv until August 8
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Lufthansa halts flights to Tel Aviv until August 8
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:33
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members
Middle East News
08:33
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members
0
Middle East News
08:33
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'
Middle East News
08:33
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'
0
Middle East News
07:52
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh
Middle East News
07:52
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
UNRWA: 85% of Gaza's schools hit or damaged during war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45
UNRWA: 85% of Gaza's schools hit or damaged during war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:04
Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone
Middle East News
15:04
Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone
0
Middle East News
08:33
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members
Middle East News
08:33
Turkey arrests 99 suspected ISIS members
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
0
Middle East News
07:52
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh
Middle East News
07:52
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
Lebanon News
09:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways
2
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:23
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
4
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:32
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel
5
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:00
Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
15:43
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
8
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More